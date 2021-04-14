Alamance-Burlington Schools conducting survey to gauge K-5 virtual school option interest

If there is a high level of interest expressed for a K-5 virtual option, ABSS plans to host an information night for parents to hear more details before committing.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington Schools (ABSS) is conducting a survey to gauge interest from parents/students about the possibility of adding grades K-5 to the new Alamance Virtual School (grades 6-12) that will open in the fall of 2021.

The school would be an alternate for those who don't prefer in-person learning.

According to a release from the school system, the virtual school online learning environment would foster creativity, critical thinking, communication, and collaboration, as well as mastery of information, media, and technology skills. In addition, it would offer rigorous course content that meets state and district performance standards. Students would also report to an ABSS facility for any mandated state testing.

The virtual learning opportunity is open to any students in Alamance County, the release stated. Students will be taught by ABSS teachers and attend the Alamance Virtual School full time during the regular school day.

A minimum commitment of one year's attendance is required when applying. Elementary students will have access to encore classes, but their choices could be limited based on the number of students enrolled and the mandated state electives, the release stated.

According to ABSS, students who participate in the district programs such as Spanish Immersion, A+ Arts, Leader in Me, and STEAM will not be guaranteed to continue in those programs because teaching staff will be limited.

If there is a high level of interest expressed for a K-5 virtual option, ABSS plans to host an information night for parents to hear more details before committing to the Alamance Virtual School for the upcoming school year.