$3.5 million allocated for mold clean up at several Alamance-Burlington Schools

Alamance County commissioners unanimously voted to allow ABSS to use reserve funds to address mold growth at Cummings & Williams High & Broadview Middle Schools.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — While most triad students went back to school Monday, it'll be another week for the Alamance-Burlington School System.

Leaders are still working to address the ongoing mold cases confirmed in multiple buildings.

They met Monday to figure out what it'll cost to fix the issues, and who'll pay for it.

There were some tense moments as Alamance County School board members, state leaders, and county commissioners brainstormed how they'd get several schools back in good condition.

"We don’t have all the information you need we don’t have all the information we need but what we do need from this county is a commitment that you’re going to help us take care of these county buildings so we can get our kids back in school," said Alamance County School Board Chair Sandy Ellington School.

Theresa Draughn is a parent who attended the meeting. She said she was frustrated with county commissioners' hesitation.

"It's ridiculous that our county commissioners are not just going we will figure it out we will get it don't get us back in school my children can't be remote," Draughn said.

The district decided to delay the start of school by a week after finding mold in five schools.

Andrews Elementary was cleared and work continues at Newlin Elementary.

District leaders said there could be issues at 16 other schools.

"If we can't do something now if we get one more school pop up we're going to be virtual, said ABSS superintendent Dr. Dain Bulter.

After three hours of back and forth between the school board, county commissioners and state leaders, Commissioner Craig Turner made a motion.

He made the motion to approve the use of $3.5 million of the school district's capital reserve funds to cover costs for mold remediation at Cummings and Williams High School and Broadview Middle Schools.

The unanimous vote by county commissioners will have $1.2 million go to Cummings, $1.5 million to Williams, and $750,000 to Broadview.

Tamaka Harvey has children at Cummings. She said she hopes ABSS shares test results with the public before allowing students back.

"From this day we have to be transparent about what’s really going on in our schools," Harvey said. "I think that that’s only fair."

While inspections continue at all ABSS schools Builder Services, a commercial remediation company will begin work at Cummings, Broadview and Williams.

The district said the company has hundreds of experts ready to work 14-16 hour shifts to have the three schools ready for students to return on Sept. 5.