Masks required: Alamance-Burlington school board votes 4-3

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington School System students and staff will be required to wear masks for the upcoming school year.

The ABSS Board of Education made the decision on masks during a Monday meeting.

The superintendent recommended keeping masks in schools based on the Centers for Disease Control's latest guidelines, and the board voted 4-3 to do this.

Last month, the CDC said everyone, including those fully vaccinated, should return to wearing a mask in public indoor spaces, especially in places where COVID-19 is surging. In North Carolina, that's just about everywhere.

Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will also require masks in schools for the upcoming school year. They will keep an eye on COVID-19 trends and revisit policies as needed.