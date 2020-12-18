Alamance-Burlington Schools’ students will return to in-person learning 5 days a week in February

Students in grades pre-K through 12th grade will return to in-person learning, five days a week beginning on Monday, February 1.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington Board of Education has approved a plan for students to return to the classroom five days a week.

The school system said they will observe all health and safety protocols currently in place and will continue to monitor the effects of COVID-19 in the community, following the advice of the Alamance County Health Department.

The school district will release more details after winter break.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday the school system is part of a pilot program allowing for COVID-19 rapid testing to all students and staff.