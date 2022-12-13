Alamance-Burlington substitute teachers are getting bonuses ahead of Christmas

Eligible substitute teachers will receive a retention bonus of $500 if they meet specific criteria. The bonuses will be paid to teachers on December 16.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Many of the substitute teachers who work for the Alamance Burlington School System will be getting bonuses this year.

The school system said substitute teachers, “Have been vital in serving our students as we move out of the COVID-19 response in our schools and the continued vacancies in many of our classroom teaching positions.”

ABSS said they have looked at opportunities to express appreciation to substitute teachers.

Eligible substitute teachers will receive a retention bonus of $500 if they meet the following criteria:

Substitute teachers that have fulfilled at least 30 full-day substitute teaching requests between September 1, 2022, and November 30, 2022, will receive a one-time retention bonus of $500.

Eligible substitutes must continue to be employed as a substitute with ABSS as of December 16, 2022.

The substitute teaching requests must be documented in our substitute teacher management system, Frontline, and the ABSS payroll system.

The bonuses will be paid to teachers on Dec 16 and will impact 102 substitutes in total.

The money is coming from a fund balance and will total $55,000.

The vote passed Tuesday unanimously.

