Alamance County Commissioners approve funding for ABSS budget

Through the budget approval, teacher supplements get a $1.3 million increase.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Commissioners agreed to provide the Alamance-Burlington School System's requested funds on the evening of June 19.

Coaching stipends get a $180,000 increase. A total of $514,965 will help to fund the initiative for "Athletic Trainers at Each High School".

The commissioner's office said the funding will be used to continue educational opportunities, maintain existing staffing, and keep vital programs afloat.

“It’s been a long road and I’m glad we can finally turn the page on this budget year. It’s a responsible choice to get the school system what it needs,” said Commissioner Craig Turner.

We are extremely grateful to the Alamance County Commissioners for their support. We appreciate their dedication to the success of our students," said the ABSS Superintendent Dr. Dain Butler.

