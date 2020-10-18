Alamance County Schools to receive grant from USDA

The USDA is investing a $644,911 grant to link the school’s education and training with Alamance County’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

According to a release, Robert Hosford, State Director for USDA Rural Development, will announce Distance Learning Telemedicine Grants USDA is investing in across the Piedmont on October 20.

Hosford and various state and local officials will announce investments totaling $1.8 million in three locations, one of which is Alamance County Schools.

The USDA is investing a $644,911 grant to link the school’s education and training with Alamance County’s Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

The equipment and technology bought will give instructors access to immersive simulation technology to develop instructional materials and professional development opportunities for EMS professionals.

Through collaboration from the nursing and EMS departments, students will have the benefit of seeing the full circle of patient care through modules following the patient from the first point of contact, the release states.