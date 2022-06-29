UNCG selected for Amazon Career Choice Program

Amazon team members can take advantage of over 1,000 online courses.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is about how Triad school districts and county leaders will improve school safety.

UNCG and Amazon announced a new partnership to offer full college tuition to their more than 750,000 hourly employees in the United States.

UNCG is the largest state university with over 175 majors and concentrations at the undergraduate level with 13 programs fully online which are available to Amazon Career Choice students.

Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that launched in 2012. The program empowers Amazon employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. Amazon associates are eligible for the Career Choice program after 90 days of employment.

“The ease of access and academic excellence we offer is essential to train the future workforce. Like Amazon, we understand that timely delivery is critical – with this exciting partnership, we are transforming the way we provide coursework to meet students where they are and opening opportunities to them," UNCG Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam, Jr., said.