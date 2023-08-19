Andrews Elementary finishes mold removal, scheduled to open on time

ABSS said staff will return on Aug. 21 and students will be welcomed on the first day of school, Aug. 28.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Andrews Elementary is ready for students!

ABSS officials confirmed Andrews Elementary passed all testing on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 19. Staff will return on Aug. 21 and students will be welcomed on the first day of school, Aug. 28.

Sasser Restoration is reportedly removing air scrubbers Saturday and dehumidifiers during the week.

The school system reported completing repairs on the HVAC chiller, stating that the compressors on the chiller are working at full capacity.

Work has begun on Newlin Elementary. The plan for Newlin was approved on Aug. 16. The school system said if the mold removal is not done late next week, students and staff will be temporarily relocated to another campus for the first few days of school.

ABSS did not clarify where the students and staff would go.

