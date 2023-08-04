ABSS discovers mold inside elementary school

The school district said it found the mold about two weeks ago At Andrews Elementary. It said it might impact the start of the school year.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Alamance-Burlington School System said students and staff at Andrews Elementary School might need to start the year somewhere else after it found mold on the campus.

The district said it found mold on surfaces about two weeks ago during summer cleaning. It also found mold around some HVAC return areas.

Les Atkins, the Public Information Officer for ABSS, said the district immediately evacuated the school and called in contractors to assess the situation. The school board approved a contract for workers to clean the school at an emergency meeting Friday, according to the district.

The mold is not toxic, according to Atkins.

ABSS is currently looking into other possible sites if repairs take too long. Atkins said the district will make a decision by August 18 when teachers are scheduled to return to work.

Atkins said temporarily relocating students and staff presents some logistical challenges.

"ABSS has grown exponentially over the last couple of years, so space is an issue," Atkins said.

The district would also need to ensure students have transportation to other sites and have meals provided.

Atkins said remote learning is not an option. He said the priority is getting the school cleaned as quickly as possible, so students and staff can return.

ABSS is getting ready to open a new high school. The district said Southeast Alamance High School can hold up to 1,250 people. Atkins said he doesn't expect the school to be a possible location because of the work needed to prepare a high school for elementary school students.

Contractors will start working at Andrews Monday. The company told school leaders the specialists will work 24/7 if they must. The district currently has dehumidifiers inside the building.

Work will cost about $750,000. Atkins said more work could be needed at a later date.

