Answering your questions about the Guilford County Virtual Academies

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All schoolwork in the Guilford County district is done online at the moment but later this month some students will head back to classrooms if our key coronavirus numbers remain low. If parents we not ready to sent their kid back they could enroll them in the GCS Virtual Academies but the deadline was Friday, October 2nd at 5:00 p.m.

There are some questions about the academies. WFMY News 2's Maddie Gardner found answers.

WHAT ARE THE VIRTUAL ACADEMIES?

Guilford County launched two, free, online-only schools for the year. One for K through 5 called the Guilford eLeaning Virtual Academy. The other for grades 6 through 8 called Guilford eLearning University Prep.

WHAT DO STUDENTS LEARN?

The virtual academies teach the same curriculum that kids are learning in school buildings and they'll take the same end of year tests. The difference is, it's all online and kids can work on school whenever they can. It's anywhere from 15 to 30 hours of work each week.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU TRANSFER?

You do have to register for the academies and the deadline is today at 5:00. Once you're in the virtual academy, you can't transfer out until the end of the semester or the end of the school year.

HOW MANY KIDS DOES EACH TEACHER HAVE?