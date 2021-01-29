App State returns to in-person classes Monday

Every student is required to test negative for COVID-19 before moving into on-campus residence halls.

BOONE, N.C. — App State students have started moving back into on-campus residence halls ahead of the start of in-person classes on Monday.

The university required every student living on-campus to get a COVID-19 test before signing up for a move-in timeslot.

Kelsey Morris was moving back in for the spring semester Friday afternoon.

"I was just sitting at home and anticipating coming back so I'm really excited," Morris said.

App State students start returning to residence halls ahead of the first day of in-person classes next Monday. I’m in Boone at 5:30 pm today @wcnc with the latest on what families need to know before arriving on-campus. pic.twitter.com/oka6LJZ8mQ — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) January 29, 2021

Helen Berry, a freshman who was also moving in Friday, said the only challenging part about moving back in was getting a COVID-19 test in her hometown.

"It was harder at home just because back home it's a little more difficult," Berry said. "But here it's really easy because you can just go in, and it takes 30 minutes."

The university plans to follow up with students after they move in to get another COVID-19 test.

The school is also requiring everyone on-campus to wear masks.

All students moving back into their dorms, including Jonathan Marin, got five three-ply, reusable masks from the university.

"It's a little bit nerve-wracking, I guess in a way, just because of everything that's going on right now," Marin said. "But, I'm excited to get back and get together with friends again."

The university is building outdoor fire pits so students can gather safely without worrying about the cold weather.

Fraternities and sororities have also pledged to not host large gatherings.

While in-person classes begin Monday, there are still several online and hybrid classes for students.