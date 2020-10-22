Asheboro City Schools decides to delay Plan A classroom reentry

The board held a special meeting Thursday afternoon. They decided to keep schools in Plan B.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro City students will stay under Plan B for the foreseeable future. The school district met Thursday afternoon to discuss next steps, as coronavirus data across North Carolina continues to rise.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade were supposed to return to full-time in-person learning on Monday, October 26.

The school district posted the update on their website. They decided students will have to wait a few more weeks to get back into the classroom five days a week.

"While we would love to be able to move into Plan A, we believe that would be short-sighted, and frankly, not in the best interest of our students, families, and staff," Superintendent Dr. Aaron Woody said. "We know many families were looking forward to their students being back in school full time, but we cannot take this next step with increasing numbers across the community."

The district reported the percentage of tests coming back positive in Randolph County was at 8.2% as of October 16.

The Board said it will likely revisit school reentry plans in November. Their next meeting is scheduled for Thursday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m.