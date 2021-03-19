Asheboro City Schools to move middle and high school students to Plan A in April

The school system will move to Plan A on Tuesday, April 6, which includes full in-person learning.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro City Schools announced Friday the district plans to move to Plan A for middle and high schools in April.

According to the school system, Asheboro City Schools will move to the plan four days a week.

“We are extremely excited to ‘officially’ have 6-12 students back in our classrooms under Plan A,” Dr. Aaron Woody, superintendent of Asheboro City Schools said. “Since the start of the 2020-2021 school year, we have been working daily towards this goal.”

Woody said moving to Plan A is a “significant milestone.”

“Safety is always our number one priority. It has been since the beginning of COVID-19 and it continues to be now,” he said. “While we know we are not in ‘post-pandemic’ times, we are hopeful for the light at the end of the tunnel. We are looking forward to April 6.”

