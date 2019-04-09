ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Triad teacher is taking care of students in need by handing out hundreds of personal hygiene bags.

26-year-old Kyosha Lowery teaches at Asheboro High School, the same place she once walked the halls as a student.

Even though she was an all-star athlete and student, she was struggling at home.

She said she often had to help support her family by paying for groceries and taking care of her siblings.

Now, she's taking care of her students.

Over the summer, Kyosha collected personal hygiene items like deodorant, toothbrushes, soap, and shampoo.

Asheboro City Schools

Her original goal was to collect enough to make personal bags for 50 guys and 50 girls, but she got enough to serve 205 students.

“It’s been an eye-opening experience to work on this project. I’m so pleased with all we have accomplished and I’m even more pleased that our work will ultimately help someone else. At the end of the day, taking care of each other is what it’s all about," Kyosha said.

She calls this the Give Back project, but she plans to start a non-profit organization in the future.

Asheboro City Schools