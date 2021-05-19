x
'Have a goal' | Atlanta senior accepted to more than 75 universities

Jordan Mccray went into the pandemic school year determined to still "get after it" despite all the challenges, and it paid off.

ATLANTA — Drew Charter School senior Jordan McCray has made a lot of people proud after being accepted to more than 75 colleges, and offered more than $1.7 million in scholarship money! 

McCray went into the pandemic school year determined to still "get after it" despite all the challenges  – and it paid off.

Out of the 75 schools, she has decided to attend Florida A&M University in the fall and plans to study psychology and political science.

She told 11Alive when it comes to applying for schools, students should remember to have a goal.

"You have a goal, you have to think to yourself, 'if I don't do this now will I be able to reach my goal,'" she said. 

And for McCray, she said her goal is to get into the healthcare field, focusing on mental health and advocacy.

