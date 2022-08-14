Greensboro church gifts students with free school supplies

St. Paul’s in Greensboro gave students backpacks, supplies and gift cards.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro church jumped in to help parents in need.

St. Paul’s Church is helping people struggling to pay for school supplies.

Parents across the Triad have complained about the rising costs to het their kid’s needs covered.

The church gave away backpacks and other supplies to K-12 students in their parish.

Some college students also received a $100 gift card.

One of the church elders said they gave away supplies based on what parents said they needed.

“This is just a perfect day to pray over our kids and to give them a little boost of energy getting back into it,” church elder Nyjel Smallwood said. “It was important to our church to do this in order to give back to the community.”

Smallwood said he’s glad the church could help.

“I’m excited to go to school because I can see my friends. I also miss my classes and teachers,” 10th grader Jayla Wyatt said.

