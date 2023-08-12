Back-to-school giveaways around the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In need of school supplies? Here are some places giving them away for free.
Greensboro
Where: New Jerusalem Tabernacle
5419 Davis Mill Road
Greensboro, NC 27406
When: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2-4 p.m.
Back to School Bash + Belle and Rapunzel!
Where: Barber Park Shelter #1
1500 Barber Park Drive
Greensboro, NC 27401
When: Sunday, Aug. 13, 1-3 p.m.
Where: Center City Park
200 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m.
Where: Glenwood Rec Center
2010 Coliseum Boulevard
Greensboro, NC 27403
When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 12-3 p.m.
Winston-Salem
Backpack Giveaway
Where: First Church of God and Christ
635 Ontario St
Winston-Salem 27105
When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 10-12:30 p.m.
Are you hosting a back-to-school giveaway and want to be featured on this list? Email us at webteam@wfmy.com
