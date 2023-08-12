x
Education

Back-to-school giveaways around the Triad

Here are some places giving away school supplies for free.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — In need of school supplies? Here are some places giving them away for free.

Greensboro

Back to School Supply Giveaway

Where: New Jerusalem Tabernacle

5419 Davis Mill Road 

Greensboro, NC 27406

When: Sunday, Aug. 13, 2-4 p.m.

Back to School Bash + Belle and Rapunzel!

Where: Barber Park Shelter #1

1500 Barber Park Drive

Greensboro, NC 27401

When: Sunday, Aug. 13, 1-3 p.m.

Back to School Community Bash

Where: Center City Park

200 North Elm Street

Greensboro, NC 27401

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 11 a.m.

Back to School Supply Giveaway and Fashion Show

Where: Glenwood Rec Center

2010 Coliseum Boulevard

Greensboro, NC 27403

When: Sunday, Aug. 19, 12-3 p.m.

Winston-Salem

Backpack Giveaway

Where: First Church of God and Christ

635 Ontario St

Winston-Salem 27105

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, 10-12:30 p.m.

Are you hosting a back-to-school giveaway and want to be featured on this list? Email us at webteam@wfmy.com

