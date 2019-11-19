High Point University marketing and business students are now learning in a new, state-of-the art lab to understand engagement when we look at computer screens.

Students use biosensors that measure a participant’s brain activity, heart rate, eye tracking patterns and more while reading or looking at something on the computer screen.

The information collected tells students if someone is engaged or not and the type of emotions they are feeling.

The BEACON lab's director Dr. Larry Carter got a $33,000 "Think Big" grant to build the lab.