Enrollment numbers decline at Bennett Middle College prompting possible closure

The future of Guilford County Schools' relationship with Bennett College is up in the air, with school leaders discussing a possible closure.

GCS says in recent years, enrollment numbers for the Middle College at Bennett have gone down.

This year, no students attended the Middle College at Bennett.

District leaders blame conflicting schedules and only one day of in-person classes a week as the reason for the possible closure.

Dr. Whitney Oakley, Superintendent of Guilford County Schools released the following statement about the matter:

“One of the benefits of a middle college education is to be immersed in the college environment. After much discussion with Bennett College leadership regarding changes to their on-campus learning experience, we are in agreement that an alternate location is what’s best for the future of our middle college students. We are thankful to our colleagues at Bennett College for their investment in our students over the years and for their continued support of Guilford County Schools.”

Suzanne Elise Walsh, JD, President of Bennett College also gave a statement regarding the potential closure:

“Both Bennett College and Guilford County Schools are committed to girls' education and providing opportunities for young women to experience college. At this time, the Bennett College restructured semesters as "mini-mesters" with a block schedule, and [the] hybrid model [does] not perfectly align with the structure and requirements of the school system. We commend Guilford County Schools for their commitment to educating young women and look forward to future opportunities for partnership.”

There will be a public hearing to discuss the future of the middle college at Bennett on June 22.

