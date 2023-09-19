Bill Goebel resigns from Guilford County School Board after months-long battle

Goebel confirmed his resignation with WFMY News 2 on Sept. 19.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — After months of battling to keep his place on the Guilford County School Board, Bill Goebel throws in the towel.

Goebel confirmed his resignation with WFMY News 2 on Sept. 19.

So how did we get here? Here's the cliff notes:

In April, the board appointed Bill Goebel to fill the seat.

The county’s Republican party nominated Michael Logan to fill the seat, but the Democrat-controlled board repeatedly rejected his nomination.

After he was sworn in, Goebel was censured by the Guilford County Republican party.

In May, the Guilford County Republican party charged Gobel with party disloyalty.

Republicans in the state legislature changed state law to overturn that move, effectively removing Goebel from his seat.

Goebel's attorney Chuck Winfree wrote a letter to the school board this week saying he should remain in office.

In a statement, the Guilford County GOP responded, writing "The committee followed the law Goebel is not following the new law. His appointment was made after secret meetings and they made a deal in secret and that's why they're getting sued."

In a special meeting, members voted to allow outside counsel to handle a recent letter from current board member Goebel, claiming the nomination of Michael Logan is unconstitutional.

Then, on Monday, Goebel announced his resignation.

Based on the new law, Logan could be sworn in at the next school board meeting on Sept. 19th.

