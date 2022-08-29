Body language to look out for as your child starts to make new friends

Expert advise on your child making new friends this school year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is the first day of school for many Triad students. Even though many kids know their classmates, there may be a few new faces, or there might be classmates that your children would like to get to know better.

Some children might have difficulty making new friends because they aren’t sure what to say to new students besides “hello.” Also, children might not be aware of body language signs that someone is interested in being friends. Or they might misread body language cues.

Smiling, talking, giving eye contact, and leaning toward your child are all positive signs that someone is interested in being friends. You show interest and move towards people who you like. A common language sign of interest is what’s called mirroring.

Essentially, it’s similar behavior that one person shows; a few seconds later, another person repeats it.

For children, it might look something like this: One child picks up a toy car and makes a "vroom" sound while pushing the car on a toy track. The second child picks up another toy car and does the same thing. In another example, one child starts laughing, and a few seconds later, the second child joins in on the laughter.

Some children would like to be friends, but their body language might show that they’re not interested. In reality, these children might be shy or not know how to let other kids know they want to be friends.

For example, a child might look down and pull their chin down and not make eye contact, but they’re still engaged and talking. Other children might speak more slowly, and their voice sounds shaky, but they’re still hanging out with your kids. Or, other kids might not say anything at all but are still building blocks with your child.