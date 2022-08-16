Want to be a substitute teacher? Here's what you need to apply and how much you'll be paid

School districts across the Piedmont Triad are looking for substitutes, but each district requires different qualifications and pays differently.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers, but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range from district to district.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools

Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the three largest school districts in the Piedmont Triad. Certified substitutes make $145 per day while non-certified substitutes make $120 per day.

WS/FCS also has a long-term sub position that pays $155 per day. The district said while they are always looking for more substitutes, they need about 40 long-term substitutes at this time.

You also only need a high school diploma or GED equivalent to be a substitute with the district.

Guilford County Schools

Certified substitutes with Guilford County Schools make $140 per day. Non-certified substitutes make $120 per day.

GCS requires a Bachelor's Degree from an accredited university with a 2.0 cumulative GPA or an Associate's Degree or 48 semester hours with a 3.0 cumulative GPA.

The district is also offering a $1,000 monthly bonus for substitutes who work every school day in a given month.

GCS officials said they do not have a permanent substitute position so they rely on a pool of available substitutes to fill vacancies.

Alamance-Burlington Schools

Alamance-Burlington Schools offer certified substitutes $130 per day and non-certified substitutes $115 per day.

The district requires a high school diploma or GED equivalent to be a substitute with the district.