Want to be a substitute teacher? Here's what you need to apply and how much you'll be paid

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As several school districts in the Piedmont Triad start classes, there is still a need for substitute teachers, but how much they are paid and what qualifications the districts require range from district to district.
Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools
Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools pays the most out of the three largest school districts in the Piedmont Triad. Certified substitutes make $145 per day while non-certified substitutes make $120 per day.
WS/FCS also has a long-term sub position that pays $155 per day. The district said while they are always looking for more substitutes, they need about 40 long-term substitutes at this time.
You also only need a high school diploma or GED equivalent to be a substitute with the district.
Guilford County Schools
Certified substitutes with Guilford County Schools make $140 per day. Non-certified substitutes make $120 per day.
GCS requires a Bachelor's Degree from an accredited university with a 2.0 cumulative GPA or an Associate's Degree or 48 semester hours with a 3.0 cumulative GPA.
The district is also offering a $1,000 monthly bonus for substitutes who work every school day in a given month.
GCS officials said they do not have a permanent substitute position so they rely on a pool of available substitutes to fill vacancies.
Alamance-Burlington Schools
Alamance-Burlington Schools offer certified substitutes $130 per day and non-certified substitutes $115 per day.
The district requires a high school diploma or GED equivalent to be a substitute with the district.
ABSS said it needs about 90 more substitutes.