Money mix-up flames frustration over pay increases for WS/FCS employees

WS/FCS teacher, Forsyth County Association of Educators President respond to budget error impacting pay increases.

"I know that morale is low and this makes it lower," Val Young, Forsyth County Association of Educators President, said.

Superintendent Tricia McManus sent out a letter in regards to the budget error. It said the salary increase approved last month is $16 million over budget.

This means that all certified employees, including teachers and counselors, will not get the amount originally promised.

The new amount is now in the hands of the school board. They'll vote Tuesday night.

WFMY reached out to the members of the school board, but as of news time, has yet to hear back.

"My heart broke for our staff because I know how hard they've been working and I know how happy they were to receive an increase in their supplement," Young said.

Young said employees she's talked to were really looking forward to this raise as many of them have doubled their workload during COVID.

"We want people to understand that your position, when you do a job well done, that you like to feel valued by your employer and we'd like to feel valued by our employer for a job well done," Young said.