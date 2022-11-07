A week-long camp for high school-aged girls teaches young women fire safety skills, teamwork, and much more.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For the second year in a row, the Greensboro Fire Department has hosted a week-long camp for high school-aged girls.

During the five days, the young ladies learn fire safety skills, teamwork, and what it takes to become a firefighter.

More than 20 young women from across the Triad will learn what it takes to join the department.

In an industry usually dominated by men, the women of the Greensboro Fire Department, are doing what they can to show high school girls this isn't just a boys club.

Senior Greensboro Firefighter, Tamisha Davis, says Camp Spark is the perfect tool to help young ladies come out of their shells.

"Seeing the young ladies and some of them come and they're so introverted. They're not going to talk much, but you start to see them break out by day three."

This year's edition of Camp Spark features all the same fire safety training from last summer, but with a little more fun, and that is something Nevaeh Murphy can vouch for.

"I did this last year and thought it was a good experience so I figured I'd do it again... just being out here with them, the bond we built, it's a lot of fun.

The 'Camp Spark' experience continues to improve by year, and firefighter Davis has a message for any young lady who's apprehensive about signing up.