Get free books, enjoy non-stop children's reading activities, and a book fair at this free event on Saturday, March 11, 2023

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County Schools wants you to catch the reading bug this weekend.

Everyone is invited to the 13th annual 'Catch the Reading Bug' reading festival this Saturday, March 11th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rockingham County Middle school.

It's the first time in 3 years they have been able to have the event and they are excited for families to come out. There will be book giveaways, a book fair, activities related to beloved children's books, and some special guests.

Angela Williams, the Parent Involvement Facilitator for Rockingham County Schools, says it's a fun event for all, "It's a fun time, we have the characters walk around so the kids are able to connect. Like we are having the Rainbow fish and kids are able to connect, 'Oh that's one of my favorite characters.' Or Pete the Cat of course. Where the Wild Things Are is going to be there. It's a time to show kids and parents, reading is fun. We're going to have Steve Summers, he is always amazing. I actually stop what I'm doing to go and watch him."

The poetry fox will also be there to write poems for kids about whatever they want. Williams says, "It's a chance for parents and kids to connect. The parents really see the importance of not just having the books but reading and interacting with your child with the books."

The festival starts at 9am on Saturday at Rockingham County Middle School. It's free to everyone, but is geared more towards elementary age kids. You don't have to register, but will be asked to sign-in when you arrive.