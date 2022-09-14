Charlotte Hornets to award scholarship to NC college student

A North Carolina journalism student will receive $10,000 in honor of longtime Charlotte Observer beat writer, Rick Bonnell

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets announced Wednesday that applications have opened for the second annual Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship.

The Hornets launched the scholarship last season as part of the team's efforts to honor the legacy and impact made on the organization, its fan and the city of Charlotte by former Charlotte Observer Hornets beat writer Rick Bonnell.

The Rick Bonnell Memorial Scholarship is an effort to continue Bonnell's commitment to journalism, love of the NBA and passion for mentoring young reporters.

Bonnell was an award-winning sportswriter for more than 33 years at the Charlotte Observer. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 63.

The Charlotte Hornets Foundation will award $10,000 annually to a journalism student enrolled at a North Carolina college or university.

Students can begin applying today through October 28. The winner will be selected by a panel consisting of Hornets staff members, former Charlotte Observer colleagues and Bonnell's children, Jack and Claire.