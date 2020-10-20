Winston was hospitalized and diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Earnest Winston has been diagnosed with Bell's palsy after suffering a medical incident in the midst of a virtual staff meeting Tuesday morning.

Winston was on the Zoom staff meeting when he suffered what sources described to WCNC Charlotte as symptoms of a stroke.

Winston was quickly assisted by another employee, sources said. According to a CMS spokesperson, Winston went to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with Bell’s palsy.

Bell’s palsy is a condition that can mimic the symptoms of a stroke. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), Bell’s palsy “is a form of temporary facial paralysis or weakness on one side of the face.” It is the most common cause of facial paralysis.

The cause of Bell’s palsy is unknown. However, according to the NINDS, most scientists believe an underlying viral infection may cause the disorder. Stress is also believed to play a role.

According to a spokesperson for CMS, Winston is said to be doing fine after Tuesday's diagnosis.

Winston was named superintendent of the district in August of 2019 following the suspension and resignation of Dr. Clayton Wilcox the month earlier.

CMS Superintendent Dr. Earnest Winston issued the following statement:



Hello Team CMS,

I want to start by saying thank you for the prayers, well-wishes and thoughtful texts. Today did not start as I had planned. After beginning to experience a few symptoms yesterday, today as our leadership meeting began the symptoms became more noticeable.

I felt fine but the symptoms were enough that I realized I needed to have things checked out. After a series of tests in the emergency room the diagnosis is Bell’s Palsy, which is paralysis of the facial nerve causing muscular weakness in one side of the face. This condition can be remedied with medication and diet. I certainly feel relief that available remedies will take care of this condition, but today’s experience is a great reminder for us all to take care of ourselves.

Listen to your body and take action at the first sign something is off. If you have not done so recently, schedule your physical examination. That exam in some cases could reveal health issues not yet evident, and the extra time can mean all the difference!

Please use this experience as a moment to remember yourself, and to coach anyone you know who may be pushing through pain or ignoring something that doesn’t seem quite right.