The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher is celebrating being named a Charlottean of the Year by Charlotte Magazine.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte science teacher is celebrating being named a Charlottean of the Year by Charlotte Magazine.

She's also popular for descriptive science facts that have garnered between 11 million to 34 million views for a single video.

"I still don't think I'm TikTok famous," Bullard said. "I just still tell people, I'm just a teacher, I just have a lot of students."

Some would beg to differ, Bullard has more than 3 million followers.

When you walk inside her classroom a right corner is filled with baking soda, acid, microscopes, and even some hair conditioner.

"I have an experiment where you can mix some conditioner and baking soda and it makes us really awesome, great-smelling fake snow," Bullard said.

Bullard’s face is on the cover of Charlotte Magazine for her accomplishments, but she says she represents thousands of teachers.

"It is my picture and the story is about me, but I don't want the message to get lost," Bullard said. "We could put any teacher's face on the front of that magazine."

While she has millions of students online, she’s invaluable to her students in the classroom.

"She encourages people to do something that might make them a little uncomfortable," Brittany Maxwell, Huntingtowne Farms Elementary Principal said. "And that is a great thing for educators. I think when we push ourselves to do things that are hard and uncomfortable, it makes us even better, and then that makes us better for kids."

Bullard says she has no plans to be a full-time content creator.

"Teachers are kind of leaving in droves," Bullard said. "Over the last two years, we've seen that -- to me, that makes me want to stay here more than ever, I know that what I'm doing is important."

The fourth-generation North Carolina public school teacher says the tradition is one she doesn’t plan to break.

"I don't want to be anywhere else in the world," Bullard said. "I am meant to be the science lab teacher here."