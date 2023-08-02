Clear backpack policy update for Lexington City Schools

Students can use any bag of their choosing as long as it's made of plastic vinyl mesh or a similar transparent material.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington City Schools is requiring all students to carry clear bags when the school year begins. They announced clarifications to their policy on Aug. 2.

Students can use any bag of their choosing as long as it's made of plastic vinyl mesh or a similar transparent material.

The bag can have colored elements like stripes, straps, mesh pockets or leather-reinforced corners as long as visibility through the bag is maintained.

Students can carry a non-clear bag inside of their backpacks. as long as it meets size requirements of 6" x 9" x 5".

Non-clear lunch boxes can be carried outside of the backpack and musical equipment and sports bags are exempt.

Personal care items and medical items can be carried in a non-transparent bag as long as they meet size requirements.

If the public is attending an event held by Lexington City Schools, they are also required to adhere to the clear bag protocol.

Lexington City Schools and Cory Holt Foundation are providing free backpacks to families in need of assistance on Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lexington High School. Parents and guardians unable to attend can still obtain resources by contacting their child's school.

Lexington City Schools bag policy 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.