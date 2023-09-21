Police said the driver hit the student who was running across the street and sped away from the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A middle school student was hit by a driver in a stolen SUV while trying to get on a school bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police confirmed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a crash involving a school bus at West Arrowood Road and Arborgate Drive around 9:30 a.m. CMPD alleged the student was running across the street to the bus when the suspect hit them at a high rate of speed. The suspect then sped away from the scene. The stop arms of the bus were not in operation at the time of the crash, according to CMPD.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed the student is enrolled at a school in the district. They were rushed to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Medic.

CMPD said the SUV was later recovered but the driver wasn't inside and hasn't been arrested. CMPD hasn't identified the driver or released any suspect information. Anyone with information about this incident or the driver's identity is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

