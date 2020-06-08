Cornelius woman turns her small business into learning pods for students

Cory Rindskopf, the owner of Bells Box Collective, said she had to reinvent her small business.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — In the heart of Old Town Cornelius sits Bells Box Collective.

"Usually it’s a little hustlin’ bustlin’ pink spot," said Cory Rindskopf, owner of Bells Box Collective.

It's a space for baby and bridal parties and craft classes, but there's not a whole lot of parties or crafts in a pandemic.

"We were shut down 2.5 months fully where we didn’t come in at all," Rindskopf said

Rindskopf said she had to reinvent her small business.

"I’ve been making masks, so that’s what our life has been. We’ve been doing like 25 masks a day," Rindskopf said.

But she realized her shop, itself, could still be put to use.

"We’re meant for learning in here, we’re set up perfectly," Rindskopf said.

So she set out some tables with space to spread out, bathrooms, 5g internet -- all ready to host a learning pod.

"We love welcoming kids into our space," Rindskopf said.

Rindskopf's idea has become a growing trend. Families, friends, or neighbors get their kids together and hire someone to help them with their school work.

Parents in Charlotte will tell you there’s a need.

"I wanted to make sure he stays on target and that I know I can depend on someone who’s there to support him," said a parent of a rising 6th grader.

And now, Rindskopf says there’s one more space, a way for this small business owner to take the hand she’s been dealt—and put a bow on it.