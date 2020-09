The Crown Corporation presented the Greensboro school with thousands of dollars to purchase internet subscriptions and devices for families in need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A global corporation is donating to a Greensboro school.

The Crown Corporation donated $8,000 to Gillespie Park Elementary. The company presented it in a ceremony in front of the school.

The money will be used to purchase internet devices for students. Things like hot spots and subscriptions will be bought for families in need.

In a press release, district officials said "Thanks to partners like the Crown Corporation, GCS is able to continue bridging the digital divide."