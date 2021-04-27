Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall to deliver HPU's commencement speeches

“Cynt Marshall is an incredible leader who has risen to the top of her career in multiple sectors,” said Dr. Nido Qubein, HPU president.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University announced Tuesday that Cynthia “Cynt” Marshall, the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team, will deliver Commencement addresses on May 7 and May 8.

High Point University said they are committed to honoring the Class of 2020 and 2021 graduates with safe, in-person Commencement Ceremonies on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m. Details about each ceremony can be found here. The graduation ceremonies will be streamed live here.

Marshall has led an illustrious career and now serves as HPU’s Sports Executive in Residence, regularly visiting campus to mentor students and hosting students at the Mavericks headquarters for externships.