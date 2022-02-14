Davidson County Schools make masks optional starting next Monday

The school district superintendent recommended the change due to dropping positivity rates and the change in NCDHHS toolkit guidance.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Davidson County Schools voted Monday afternoon for masks to be optional in the school district starting Feb. 21.

The district decided to make an optional mask policy due to the recent drop in COVID-19 positivity rates and the health department's updated covid guidance for schools.

Last week, DHHS said students and staff exposed to covid with no symptoms do not have to leave school. This change opened the door for a change in Davidson county.