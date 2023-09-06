Davie County High School going remote Thursday, Sept. 7 due to AC issues, district says

The school district said Davie County High School students will receive information from their teachers about their assignments and schedules for the day.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A school in Davie County is having a remote learning day on Thursday due to air conditioning issues and record-high temperatures in the Triad, the school district shared.

Davie County High School students will receive information from their teachers about assignments and schedules for the day, according to school officials.

The school district posted the following statement on Facebook addressing its AC unit issues at Davie High School.

We have successfully identified the issue with the air conditioning unit at the High School. However, the necessary repairs will not be completed in time to ensure the school building is adequately cooled down for a safe and comfortable day of in-person learning tomorrow.

Due to expected high temperatures again tomorrow, we have made the decision to have a mandatory remote learning day for Davie County High School students and staff for Thursday, September 7th.

Your students will receive communication from their individual teachers regarding assignments and schedules. Coaches will reach out to students regarding athletic events and practices scheduled for tomorrow.

Again, this remote learning day is ONLY for Davie County High School students and staff.

As always, we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this situation.

