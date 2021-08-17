Davie County Schools reverses decision on masks, now required

Davie County Schools first voted to make masks optional for students and staff, but the district says COVID-19 trends have gone too far in the wrong direction.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Davie County Schools leaders made changes to its mask rules. The school district will now require masks for all students and staff inside school buildings and buses.

Superintendent Jeff Wallace gave the update Monday night.

Back in July, Davie County voted to make masks optional. DCS now says COVID-19 trends are changing.

In July, there were only 37 school-aged COVID-19 cases in the county. Now, there are almost 60, according to district officials.

“It is our number one goal to keep students safe, but as much as in-person instruction as possible," Wallace said. “As we are seeing with other districts who open with masks optional, they are seeing immediate and large scale quarantines. We do not want the same experience."