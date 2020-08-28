'We're not really equipped for all this' | Daycare owner talks struggles in trying to help students through remote learning

CJ's Childcare owner Deloris Jackson said it's been a struggle helping children through their remote learning, while also trying to run a daycare.

The struggle to get through remote learning can be felt by parents, teachers, students, and even daycare providers.

Deloris Jackson, the owner of CJ's Childcare in Greensboro, has revamped her facility to help kids learn remotely while keeping them safe.

"Everybody’s on different schedules, different age groups, and it’s hard. I got my director helping the children go through the school work helping connect them," said Jackson.

Jackson said the daycare director's daily duties consist of taking temperatures and day-to-day operations of keeping the daycare up and running. Now, helping kids with their remote learning is piled on top of that.

"We're not really equipped for all this. We playing a teacher part at a daycare," said Jackson.

Plexiglass dividers separate the students, ranging in age from preschool to kindergarten, and middle school.

"They have headsets to hear their teachers but when they talk to their teachers I have to send them in a different room because they’re disturbing everybody else," said Jackson.

Because the kids at the daycare are all different ages and have to complete different assignments, Jackson says juggling different Zoom meeting times is also difficult.

"They have to log in at different times. I have some children that have to log in at 7:30. Some of them have to come back at 1, 2 o'clock. It’s really hard. A lot of children don’t understand," she said. "The older ones are doing OK, but the ones that went from daycare to kindergarten, fifth grade to sixth grade, elementary to middle school and middle to high school, they’re having a hard time because they’re not used to all these different classes and changing up and different subjects."