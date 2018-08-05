GREENSBORO, N.C. – Governor Roy Cooper proclaimed May 7-11, 2018 as National Teacher Appreciation Week in North Carolina and May 8, 2018 as National Teacher Appreciation Day.

Around the country, Teacher Appreciation Day is also called National Teachers Day.

The national observance for teachers was also celebrated around local school districts in the Triad.

Millis Road Elementary P.E. teacher, Nate Reeser, was recently recognized by fellow teacher, Rebekah Thomas. Thomas describes Reeser as patient, humble and talented:

“From the class role model student to the class clown to the troubled kid who really struggles, he is caring and firm and all of the things I wish I’d had in a P.E. teacher growing up,” Thomas says. “I have listened to his coaching many times, and I have grown from hearing him myself. His talks have often give me ideas of ways I could do something better in my classroom.”

One outstanding teacher at the Early College at Guilford was nominated for a national award. Morris Johnson is in the running for the Harris History Teacher Award by the North Carolina Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. It is awarded to one middle and high school annually. He encourages students to think like historians. They also learn how to think and write about history critically.

At Erwin Montessori Elementary, currently relocated at Alamance Elementary after being devastated by the tornado, Mary Young is the current teacher of the Year. She is the first non-classroom teacher to ever win teacher of the year.

According to the school, Mrs. Young writes grants and brings an artistic flair to all that she does. She brings out the best in their students and some children would choose art over recess if given the option, a statement said.

In an interview, Mrs. Young said she was amazed by the way Guilford County teachers all came together after the tornado, especially her colleagues.

“We were all texting each other, making sure everybody was safe,” Mrs. Young said. “It was tragedy for us, it just felt like your world was falling apart for a minute and then we’re like, “Oh, no! But we’re Eagles, we’re Erwin Eagles, we got this! We’re gonna be fine””

“We are so blessed, we have been treated beautifully here, but the gifts from the community, from friends, from other schools, letters upon letters from all over the country we’ve been getting letters, and the letters from the children say, ‘We care about you’ so I knew that we would learn a lot about ourselves, through this,” Mrs. Young shared.

To thank teachers for their dedication, some restaurants across the country are showing educators a little love with discounts and freebies.

© 2018 WFMY