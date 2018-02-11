GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- What do you want to do when you grow up? It's a question that we all remember pondering.

Often times the answer starts to become clearer in the middle and high school years for students.

Thankfully many of the courses students take in high school can now help them prepare for college and career success, especially in career and technical education (CTE).

Families are invited to learn even more about what Guilford County Schools has to offer through Discover WoW! (World of Work).

The event will take place on Thursday, November 8, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Special Events Center.

Students and their parents will be able to look into 14 career clusters taught in GCS, including technology, communications, finance, health science, hospitality, manufacturing and more!

Local business leaders will also be in attendance to talk about the available jobs in their fields and what students can do to prepare for them now.

“This event brings students and their families together with the growing industries that we know are looking for qualified workers to fill available, high-paying jobs,” says Vernon McHam, director of CTE business partnerships. “GCS can help prepare them for those jobs, even before they graduate high school.”

All eighth-grade students will attend the event during the school day on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, Nov. 6-8.

The event is free and sponsored by Junior Achievement of the Triad, Guilford Education Alliance, Guilford Technical Community College, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and the Business High Point Chamber of Commerce.

