WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday was the first day on the job for the new superintendent for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools.

Dr. Angela Pringle was previously the superintendent of Richmond County schools in Georgia, but she's originally from Virginia.

She says the new position will allow her and her family to be closer to home, and she's excited to bring new ideas to the table.

Dr. Pringle has a proven record of reducing turnover from 21-percent to 8-percent. She worked for seven years as a math teacher and also as a track coach.

Recently, Dr. Beverly Emory announced she was stepping down as superintendent to accept a new position as the Director of District and Regional Support with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

