HOUGHTON, N.Y. — As a member of the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force, Dr. Deborah Birx has kept a busy schedule this year.

But the Houghton College graduate had time some Saturday to serve as the keynote commencement speaker for the Class of 2020. Birx graduated in 1976.

Of course, Houghton's ceremony was a virtual one.

"Always stay true to your moral self," Birx said, later adding, "You need to stay true to what it really takes to be consistent, to be data-driven, to really have that strong foundation of what you believe is right."

Birx serves as the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House on the task force. She's also the State Department’s global AIDS director.

She told the graduating class not to shut any doors as they left campus.

"That's what it really takes sometimes, is being open to opportunities," Birx said.

"Even if it seems like a deviation from your primary path, being open to what could happen and will happen when you really allow others to influence your life and listen to friends and families, and listen to yourself about where you should be going."

