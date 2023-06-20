Duke University to give full ride scholarships to NC and SC students

Duke will provide full tuition for eligible students with family incomes below $150,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

DURHAM, N.C. — Beginning in the fall 2023 semester, Duke University will provide full tuition grants for undergraduate students admitted to Duke from North Carolina and South Carolina whose family incomes are $150,000 or less.

For students who are residents of the Carolinas with family incomes of $65,000 or less, Duke will provide full tuition grants, plus financial assistance for housing, meals and some course materials or other campus expenses, without the need for student loans.

"This additional financial support for undergraduates reflects Duke's commitment to our students from the Carolinas," President Vincent Price said. "By providing even more equitable access to a Duke education, and ensuring students have the resources they need to truly thrive while here at Duke, we will also make our campus community stronger."

All current undergraduates from the Carolinas who qualify will be eligible for the additional assistance starting in the fall 2023 semester.

Qualifying first-year students, sophomores, juniors, and seniors from the Carolinas will get financial aid statements by July 1 that reflect this new commitment. About 340 students are expected to benefit in the next school year.

"We want to make it easier for families to choose Duke," Gary Bennett, dean of Trinity College of Arts & Sciences said. "Attending college can expand a family's opportunities for generations, and we aim to make the Duke experience as widely accessible as we can."

Duke students from military families who meet the income requirements and whose legal residence is in the Carolinas will also qualify, even if they are stationed elsewhere.

Duke has more undergraduate students from North Carolina than from any other state. In the 2022-23 academic year, 1,131 North Carolina residents from 65 counties were enrolled as undergraduates, representing 16 percent of the undergraduate student body. More than half attended public high schools. A further 160 are from South Carolina.

This expansion of financial support will be funded through university resources and is expected to increase grant assistance to North and South Carolina students by about $2 million for the 2023-24 academic year.

Duke expects to enroll more eligible students from the Carolinas over the next five years and anticipates investing an additional $6 million to $7 million per year to provide the increased assistance.

The new program adds to Duke’s array of financial and structural support for students, including more than $130 million each year in financial aid grant assistance, and the Duke LIFE program to support first-generation and lower-income students. Duke is committed to providing qualifying students the financial resources that help them get to Duke, as well as additional programming and resources to support them throughout their time at Duke.

More details about the program and eligibility requirements can be found at financialaid.duke.edu.

