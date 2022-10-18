Gov. Cooper: $30M for electric school buses

Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last year.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More electric school buses are rolling out to Triad school districts.

They will be paid for by a settlement with Volkswagen over misleading vehicle emission reports.

It's part of 161 new school buses across the state.