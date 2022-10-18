x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Gov. Cooper: $30M for electric school buses

Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last year.
Credit: leekris - stock.adobe.com
Front view of a yellow school bus

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More electric school buses are rolling out to Triad school districts

They will be paid for by a settlement with Volkswagen over misleading vehicle emission reports.

Guilford, Surry, and Yadkin counties will each get an electric school bus similar to what Randolph County got last year.

It's part of 161 new school buses across the state.

The settlement money is also being used for one hundred and three new electric vehicle charging stations across the state, including eight new chargers on the campus of Guilford Technical Community College.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How Greensboro College is leading the way into the aerospace workforce

Before You Leave, Check This Out