ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A program between a Roane County elementary school and the county jail allows mothers behind bars to wrap and give Christmas presents to their children.

Stuffed animals, toy trucks, books, crayons and dolls were just some of the items donated this year. But all of them are worth more than a dollar amount.

Program Director for Roane County Sheriff's Office, Maretta McNichols, knows the impact first-hand.

"During the holidays so many wonderful things happen, but this is one of those things where you know it just touches so many people's hearts," McNichols explained.

A program between the Roane County Jail and Midway Elementary School allows 14 incarcerated women to wrap Christmas presents for their children.

The 14 women are all trustees who work in the kitchen and make the meals for the whole population in the jail.

"Oh, they get so excited once they get past the tears, because they are very humbled for one and it makes them think about the choices they've made and the decisions and how they affect everyone," McNichols said.

The program started with an idea from Midway Elementary School counselor Mrs. Hylene Pankey.

"Christmas is a time for giving, and I think it's a time to take all the judgmental things away," Pankey noted.

The teachers and staff collect gifts to be delivered to the jail because they see the need in their own classrooms.

"We have a lot of kids in the community who have to unfortunately visit their parents in jail and things like that," Pankey admitted.

The giving has been going on for six years.

"It's unfortunate that they're in there, but the kids shouldn't have to pay a price for that," Pankey said.

For the mothers who get to send their Christmas wishes to their children, it's priceless.

"They're moms, and them being here in jail really doesn't make them any different. They are still a mom. They still have those mom feelings," McNichols smiled.

If you would like to donate, you can call Midway Elementary at (865) 376-2341 to find out how you can help.

