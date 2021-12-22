Elf on the Shelf visits Rural Hall Elementary

Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools had a special visitor pop up at the school right before the holidays.

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Students at Rural Hall Elementary were pointing and smiling with excitement when they saw a special guest make an appearance at their school.

Assistant Principal Richard Breedlove was introduced to students during dismissal at a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school but not in your traditional way. He chose to pop up on the campus like an “Elf on the Shelf” to greet the students.

“He will be popping up all over campus on Monday and Tuesday! Great administrator moves! Kids loved it,” Principal Shannon Boles said on a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Elf on the Shelf Comes to Rural Hall Elementary To see the video, go to Elf on Shelf... Posted by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

The “Elf on the Shelf” is a Christmas tradition that began in 2005 American picture book for children, written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell and illustrated by Coë Steinwart. The book tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.