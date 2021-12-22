x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Elf on the Shelf visits Rural Hall Elementary

Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools had a special visitor pop up at the school right before the holidays.
Credit: Rural Hall Elementary

RURAL HALL, N.C. — Students at Rural Hall Elementary were pointing and smiling with excitement when they saw a special guest make an appearance at their school.

Assistant Principal Richard Breedlove was introduced to students during dismissal at a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school but not in your traditional way. He chose to pop up on the campus like an “Elf on the Shelf” to greet the students. 

Credit: Rural Hall Elementary

“He will be popping up all over campus on Monday and Tuesday! Great administrator moves! Kids loved it,” Principal Shannon Boles said on a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The Elf on the Shelf Comes to Rural Hall Elementary To see the video, go to Elf on Shelf...

Posted by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

The “Elf on the Shelf” is a Christmas tradition that began in 2005 American picture book for children, written by Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell and illustrated by Coë Steinwart. The book tells a Christmas-themed story, written in rhyme, that explains how Santa Claus knows who is naughty and nice.

People typically play hide-and-seek with the elf, and in this case, students found Principal Breedlove sitting on the roof at the school. 

Related Articles

In Other News

NCA&T student selected to help design Urban Outfitters’ HBCU line