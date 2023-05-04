Elkin City Schools closed Monday due to hazardous travel conditions

Teachers, 11 and 12-month staff were given Monday as an optional workday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELKIN, N.C. — Elkin City Schools (ECS) made an announcement on their Facebook page that ECS will be closed on Monday, May 1st.

Superintendent Myra Cox wrote that the closure is due to several neighborhoods in Elkin being impacted by storm damage resulting in downed trees and powerlines. These hazards made travel hazardous for both students and staff, the superintendent wrote.

"I am extremely grateful for all of the public utility workers, power company employees and tree service providers who began the task of clearing out trees and restoring power Friday night and who are STILL out there today working to help those affected by the storm resume some normalcy," wrote Cox.

Teachers, 11 and 12-month staff were given Monday as an optional workday.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I

Follow us on social media:

Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone: