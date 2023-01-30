All Elkin City Schools closed Tuesday due to threat

The superintendent Dr. Myra Cox said they're not sure if this threat is a hoax.

ELKIN, N.C. — All Elkin City Schools will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 31 after the district received a threat involving student and staff safety.

The superintendent Dr. Myra Cox said they are not sure if this threat is a hoax, so they're playing it safe.

Cox wrote that she is "erring on the side of caution and canceling school for all students and staff tomorrow, January 31st."

The superintendent says the district will provide an update on Tuesday after meeting with the Elkin Police Department, the team of School Resource Officers, and the safety team.

