Elkin City Schools looking to invest in metal detectors

ELKIN, N.C. — Elkin City Schools said they want money to install metal detectors.

The district said a student had a gun and ammo in their backpack at Elkin Elementary last week. It said no one was inside the school when leaders got the tip.

The district said police are looking to charge the student.

It already has SROs in all schools and has safety apps where people can report threats.

The school district said the safety of the children is their number one priority and they want school to be the last place where kids should have to worry about gun violence.

