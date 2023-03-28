Elkin City Schools Superintendent announces retirement

Dr. Myra Cox will begin retirement on June 30, 2023, she announced at Monday night's Board of Education meeting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ELKIN, N.C. — Superintendent of Elkin City Schools, Dr. Myra S. Cox announced plans for her retirement at Monday night's Elkin City Board of Education meeting.

Her retirement will become effective June 2023, following a six- and one-half year tenure as superintendent.

"I have been fortunate to know and work with Myra Cox for several years," Board Chairman Richard Brinegar. "She has been an excellent example of leadership and professionalism to everyone."

Dr. Cox is courageous for the bold steps taken while superintendent in the Elkin City Schools (ECS) District to make a great system even greater.

"It has been my pleasure to be the superintendent of one of the best school districts in the state. I will take with me so many wonderful memories and will miss the daily contact with so many amazing people." Cox said.

Under her leadership, in 2021, Elkin Middle School met the award criteria for being among the state's highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests and was named a National Blue Ribbon School.

"I have enjoyed all positions I have held during my 30 years in education, but the opportunity to serve in the Elkin City Schools district ranks at the top of my list," Cox said.

Dr. Cox distinguished herself as the highest quality female superintendent, always intent on making a difference in the lives of students.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.